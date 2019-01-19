HAMPTON, Va. — It's the annual event that's for kids as well as kids at heart. The Monster Jam Truck Show makes another stop to the Hampton Coliseum this weekend. A 4-wheelin' fantasy for fans still has three shows remaining. Two will be held on Saturday at 1pm and 7pm.

It's personal for drivers like Randy Brown. He drives the legendary Grave Digger based out of nearby Currituck County, North Carolina. Brown, a Currituck native says it's very personal. "We love the area. There's no doubt about it", he says. "To see so many people I know; can relate to each and every day. It's just amazing to be performing for them".