Monster Jam Series comes to town

If you love a weekend of big, loud trucks with huge tires going over mounds of dirt, then the annual Monster Jam Series is just for you. The event goes from Friday through Sunday. On Saturday they'll two shows at 1pm and 7pm. Sunday has just one show at 1pm.
It's a great mix of drivers in the series. A pair of locals are looking forward to it. Kaylyn Migues, who drives the "Monster Mutt" recently moved to Hampton Roads and looks forward to performing on what is now her home track. "I've got a lot of friends and co-workers coming to the show this weekend." She races in the same series as her father, Darren.
There's also Randy Brown who's probably got the best seat in the house. He races the legendary Grave Digger that's based just over the state line in Currituck County, North Carolina. "There's definitely a different energy everytime you come to the Hampton Coliseum", he says. "This is basically our home town show. All our friends. All our families are here to watch."