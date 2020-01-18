Monster Jam Series comes to town

The annual series is at the Hampton Coliseum through Sunday.

If you love a weekend of big, loud trucks with huge tires going over mounds of dirt, then the annual Monster Jam Series is just for you. The event goes from Friday through Sunday. On Saturday they'll two shows at 1pm and 7pm. Sunday has just one show at 1pm.

It's a great mix of drivers in the series. A pair of locals are looking forward to it. Kaylyn Migues, who drives the "Monster Mutt" recently moved to Hampton Roads and looks forward to performing on what is now her home track. "I've got a lot of friends and co-workers coming to the show this weekend." She races in the same series as her father, Darren.