RUSTON, La. — Victoria Morris and Amari Young both poured in career highs to lead the Old Dominion women's basketball team over LA Tech, 70-59, on the road on Thursday evening at Thomas Assembly Center. ODU (12-5, 3-2) has now won three consecutive Conference USA games.

Morris finished with 24 points, tying her career high, on 8-of-14 shooting and 5-of-7 from three. The sophomore guard also tied her career high with four assists. Young added a career-high 17 points, her fourth straight double-figure scoring game, on 8-of-10 shooting to go along with seven rebounds.

"I'm really happy for our young basketball team. I thought our kids stayed the course for 40 minutes. We made some big shots. It was a great, great team win." - Coach McCray

Defensively, the Monarchs held LA Tech (9-9, 1-4) to 32 percent shooting from field. ODU also bottled up standout guard Kierra Anthony, who entered the game as the nation's fourth-leading scorer averaging over 24 points per game. The Monarchs held Anthony to just 12 points and forced her into a season-high seven turnovers.

The Monarchs shot 49 percent as a team. Maggie Robinson added nine points and Taylor Edwards had five points and seven assists. Up next, the Monarchs head to Southern Miss on Saturday for a 5 p.m. ET tip.