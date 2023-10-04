Richmond Raceway gets two NASCAR Cup Series races under the lights in 2024

The Cup night races will take place on Sunday in Richmond for the first time since 2019.

RICHMOND, Va. — For a third consecutive year, the best stock car drivers in the world will be heading to America’s Premier Short Track in the spring and summer. But for the first time since 2019, the stars will shine much brighter under the lights.

NASCAR announced today that Richmond Raceway will be hosting two race weekends in 2024, headlined with two Sunday night races for the NASCAR Cup Series and a new, festive twist that includes a coveted Easter Weekend event.

Drivers will return to compete on the historic 0.75-mile D-shaped oval in the spring on March 30 with the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Then the NASCAR Cup Series will offer fans a top-notch short-track product with the Toyota Owners 400 during primetime on Easter Sunday, March 31. This continues a three-year effort of NASCAR taking ownership of the Easter holiday and garnering new interest with a primetime slot.

“We’re extremely excited for Richmond Raceway to get two NASCAR Cup Series night races for the 2024 season,” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran. “In addition to two great weekends of racing, we look forward to offering a fantastic holiday atmosphere with tons of festivities for the whole family to enjoy.”