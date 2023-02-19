Mullen’s late layup lifts Hampton past Drexel 75-72

Norfolk native Kyrese Mullin gave the Pirates the late go ahead lay- up they needed to pull off the upset.

HAMPTON, Va. — Kyrese Mullen got to the basket with 28 seconds left to give Hampton the lead and the Pirates added 3 of 4 from the line to preserve a 75-72 win over Drexel on Saturday night.

Russell Dean scored 23 points and added six assists for the Pirates (7-22, 4-12 Colonial Athletic Association). Mullen scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Amir Nesbitt was 4 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points. The Pirates ended a five-game slide with the win.

Yame Butler led the way for the Dragons (15-14, 9-8) with 30 points and six rebounds. Lamar Oden Jr. added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Drexel. Luke House also had 11 points.

NEXT UP