Mutts triple double leads Virginia Tech past Syracuse, 71-59

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Justyn Mutts posted the second triple-double in Virginia Tech history as the Hokies posted a 71-59 win over Syracuse on Saturday.

Mutts had 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

He's 𝐄𝐥 𝐍𝐢ñ𝐨 for a reason 😏



🔥 2nd triple-double in program history (1st in an ACC game)

🔥 3rd triple-double by an ACC player this season

🔥 17th triple-double by a D1 player this season@JM_Squarepants pic.twitter.com/cQOgQhaeHu — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) February 13, 2022

Buddy Boeheim pulled Syracuse even at 54-54 with just under seven minutes to play but Virginia Tech came right back on a fast break with Hunter Cattoor lobbing a short pass to a streaking Mutts for a dunk to retake the lead. Soon after, Mutts knocked down a short jumper and Keve Aluma followed with a dunk and a jumper to start a 13-0 run to take a 67-54 lead.

Virginia Tech (15-10, 7-7 Atlantic Coast) closed out the first half with a 15-3 run and took a 39-29 advantage into intermission.

Aluma finished with 20 points for the Hokies, Cattoor hit 3 of 10 from 3-point range and 5 of 6 from the line to post 14 points. Nahiem Alleyne added 11 points.

Buddy Boeheim hit 4 of 10 from deep and finished with 21 points to lead the Orange (13-12, 7-7), with Joe Girard adding another 16 points. Frank Anselem grabbed 15 rebounds and Cole Swider pulled down another 10.