MyGolfSpy.com is a local company out or Yorktown that test all things golf equipment related.

They tell us they are they are the largest independent golf media outlet in the country. The owner, Matt Beach says being independent is important because, "Independence allows us to be truth tellers."

He went on to explain how figuring out the best golf equipment on the internet can be a serious challenge. Beach says instead, "It's almost paralysis by over analysis. We wanted to be the last stop. We wanted to be the one place where people said, that's enough, I get it."

