Nansemond River's Young captures 500th career win; Menchville girls throttle Woodside

Ed Young's Warriors rolled past Deep Creek 81-49 giving him 500 wins in high school coaching career Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Nansemond River's Ed Young has put together an impressive resume as a high school basketball coach. With 33 years on the sidelines and stops at Green Run, Norview, old Suffolk High and the past 18 years with the Warriors, Tuesday night, he reached an impressive milestone.

His squad jumped out to an early lead Tuesday night and won big over Deep Creek 81-49 giving Young his 500th career win. "It makes me feel old", he said after the game. "500 wins means you have to have a lot of games to get 500 wins".

Going against his former assistant Craig Frost, the Warriors got 18 points from Chris Hayes and 14 each from Jalen Duckett and Jeremiah Broome as they improved to 12-5 on the season. With the win, Young becomes the 4th Hampton Roads area boys basketball coach to reach 500 wins joining, Jack Baker (Maury), Walter Brower (Hampton), and Bill Cochrane (Kempsville, Green Run and Salem).