NASCAR returns to roots with sleek new pony cars for 2022

The Next Gen has been designed with competition, cost containment and manufacturer relevance in mind.
Credit: AP
Chase Elliott (9) hits the wall in Turn 1 on a restart during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR unveiled its new car for next season and believes the sleek new pony cars have put the stock back into stock car racing. 

The Next Gen has been designed with competition, cost containment and manufacturer relevance in mind. 

It was first proposed in 2018 and expected to debut this season before the pandemic delayed its debut. 

The new Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang and Toyota Camry are the closest yet to what the consumer can drive off the car lot, and NASCAR hopes an enticement for new manufacturers to enter the sport.

