WASHINGTON — The 2018 Clemson Tigers made history by becoming the first Division I football team to finish a season 15-0 since the 19th century.

On Monday night however, they were served a historically mediocre celebratory meal when visiting the White House.

“(Clemson will) be coming tonight,” President Donald Trump said Tuesday morning. “And I think we’re going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger Kings and some pizza. I really mean it. It will be interesting. And I would think that’s their favorite food.”

True to his word, Trump presented the national champions with boxes and bags of fast food, which players loaded onto plates in what was an undeniably bizarre scene.

The irony of college football’s elite being served the most pedestrian food in one of the most prestigious buildings in the United States is difficult to ignore, especially after President Trump served the 2016 title-winning Tigers with delectable finger foods, such as shrimp.

If Monday night’s menu was not eyebrow-raising enough, Clemson’s visit also comes in the midst of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. During the festivities, the shutdown will be concluding its 24th day.

The customary White House visit for U.S. sports champions has become anything but guaranteed during the Trump administration. Villanova’s men’s basketball team did not receive an invitation while the Philadelphia Eagles and Golden State Warriors were dis-invited. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals still have not made the trip and there is currently no indication if they will make the short journey across D.C.

However, Clemson paid a visit following their 2016 national title have other teams, including the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and Alabama football.