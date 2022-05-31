NATIONAL CHAMPS! Captains sail their way to a title

Christopher Newport shutout Trine in the NCAA Division III finals 3-0 for the school's first championship in softball.

SALEM, Va. — For the first time in the 38-year history of Christopher Newport University softball, the Captains are celebrating a National Championship. Keith Parr's team completed a storybook season Tuesday by beating Trine University, 3-0, to wrap up the best-of-three National Final series at Moyer Sports Complex.



"Our team has stepped up time and time again this year, and today we accomplished our ultimate goal," Parr said during the post-game celebration. "I couldn't be more proud of this group, they've worked so hard and never backed down. This is just one win today, but it's the biggest win you could ever ask for."



The Captains finished the season with a 47-1 record, and won their final 24 games. CNU opened the 2022 campaign with 23 consecutive wins, at the time the longest winning streak in program history.

JUST IN: It's a final!!! @CNUSoftball shuts out @TrineAthletics 3-0 in the @NCAADIII Championship for the program's 1st national title! They finish 47-1 winning 24 in a row. It's also the 4th title in the last 5 years for a Virginia school in Division III. @13NewsNow 🥎🥎🥎 pic.twitter.com/D4KkPTkGya — Brian Smith 13News Now (@13BrianSmith) May 31, 2022

Freshman left hander Jamie Martin tossed a two-hit, complete game shutout in the circle for the Captains to complete the historic run through the 62-team tournament. She struck out six and improved her record to 22-1, and was awarded the Most Outstanding Pitcher honor. Senior catcher Bailey Roberts was named Most Outstanding Player following the second straight win over the Thunder in as many days. Senior Kaitlyn Hasty, freshman Kate Alger, and sophomore Katie Currin were chosen to be on the All-Tournament team.