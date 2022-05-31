NATIONAL CHAMPS! Captains sail their way to a title

SALEM, Va. — For the first time in the 38-year history of Christopher Newport University softball, the Captains are celebrating a National Championship. Keith Parr's team completed a storybook season Tuesday by beating Trine University, 3-0, to wrap up the best-of-three National Final series at Moyer Sports Complex.
"Our team has stepped up time and time again this year, and today we accomplished our ultimate goal," Parr said during the post-game celebration. "I couldn't be more proud of this group, they've worked so hard and never backed down. This is just one win today, but it's the biggest win you could ever ask for."
The Captains finished the season with a 47-1 record, and won their final 24 games. CNU opened the 2022 campaign with 23 consecutive wins, at the time the longest winning streak in program history.
Freshman left hander Jamie Martin tossed a two-hit, complete game shutout in the circle for the Captains to complete the historic run through the 62-team tournament. She struck out six and improved her record to 22-1, and was awarded the Most Outstanding Pitcher honor. Senior catcher Bailey Roberts was named Most Outstanding Player following the second straight win over the Thunder in as many days. Senior Kaitlyn Hasty, freshman Kate Alger, and sophomore Katie Currin were chosen to be on the All-Tournament team.
The Captains got off to a fast start as the visiting team Tuesday, scoring in the top of the first inning. Senior Caitlin Abernethy opened the game by reaching second base on a Trine fielding error, and then moved to third on a passed ball. Roberts delivered a sacrifice fly to bring home Abernethy with the only run the Captains and Martin would end up needing.
CNU would add two more in the top of the fourth frame, thanks to a two-out rally. Senior shortstop Natalie Carmichael got it started with a single through the left side, and then stole second base. Senior center fielder Sarah Proctor walked, and senior second baseman Maddie Hool added some insurance for the Captains by crushing a double over the right fielder's head scoring both Carmichael and Proctor to provide the 3-0 final tally.
The victory Tuesday culminated a season that saw the Captains lose only once to Averett University on April 27th in the second game of a doubleheader. CNU was ranked the top team in the country for the last two months of the season.
This was the 19th trip to the NCAA Tournament for CNU, and the third trip to the finals.