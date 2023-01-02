National Signing Day a busy one for area high schools in the 757

Another talented crop of area football players from around Hampton Roads have officially signed on the dotted line to respective colleges on Wednesday.

Several area high school football players decided on where they will play in their college years on Wednesday. The last day of the National Signing Day came to a close.

Over at the American Theatre in Hampton, the curtain officially closing on the careers of six Phoebus Phantoms. They were apart of back to back Class 3 state titles in the school's history. Among them wide receiver/cornerback Jordan Bass is now a Pittsburgh Panther.

Teammates Mychal McMullin (James Madison), Nolan James along with TyReon Taylor (Norfolk State), Jayden Earley (Virginia Union) and Jaylen Hayes (Christopher Newport) all felt plenty goes into a moment like today for students/athletes.

"Yes I'm ready to sign. I'm ready to work, but you just remember all the things you're about to leave behind", says Bass. "That's the emotional part of it".

James, who missed the state title game due to an injury says, "Everybody don't get the opportunity. You're apart of that few get to play after high school and it's something special".

Bass probably put it best when he felt while one part of his life comes to a close, another one is beginning.

"Just leaving behind a lot and moving to a new city as a teenager as I am turning 18 soon, it's going to be mentally draining", he says. "Just having to figure out my way, but I'll get through it though".

In Williamsburg, Lafayette's Jaylen Pretlow was all set to go to the Naval Academy, but changed course is now headed to Old Dominion University. In his final two seasons with the Rams, he scored 60 touchdowns. 21 of them rushing, 33 receiving and 6 on returns.