WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals are going to the World Series!

The Nats swept the Cardinals in four games of the National League Championship Series with a historic win Tuesday night, advancing to the championship for the first time as a Nationals franchise.

Relive the best moments as they unfolded below.

PHOTOS: Nats celebrate NLCS win The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Nationals celebrate their 7-4 win over the Cardinals to advance to the World Series with a locker room party. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Nationals celebrate their 7-4 win over the Cardinals to advance to the World Series with a locker room party. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Nationals celebrate their 7-4 win over the Cardinals to advance to the World Series with a locker room party. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Washington Nationals' Gerardo Parra celebrates after Game 4 of the baseball National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Washington. The Nationals won 7-4 to win the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Nats meant business Tuesday, scoring seven unanswered runs in the first inning.

Reporter Eric Flack got to hear from those fans bringing that noise and the energy before the game.

Sports Anchor Darren Haynes talked strategy with Mystics Forward Elena Della Donne before she threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

PHOTOS: Fans celebrate Game 4 The Nats lead the NLCS series against the Cardinals, 3-0, putting them one win away from the World Series. The Nats lead the NLCS series against the Cardinals, 3-0, putting them one win away from the World Series. The Nats lead the NLCS series against the Cardinals, 3-0, putting them one win away from the World Series. The Nats lead the NLCS series against the Cardinals, 3-0, putting them one win away from the World Series. The Nats lead the NLCS series against the Cardinals, 3-0, putting them one win away from the World Series. The Nats lead the NLCS series against the Cardinals, 3-0, putting them one win away from the World Series. The Nats lead the NLCS series against the Cardinals, 3-0, putting them one win away from the World Series. The Nats lead the NLCS series against the Cardinals, 3-0, putting them one win away from the World Series. The Nats lead the NLCS series against the Cardinals, 3-0, putting them one win away from the World Series. The Nats lead the NLCS series against the Cardinals, 3-0, putting them one win away from the World Series. The Nats lead the NLCS series against the Cardinals, 3-0, putting them one win away from the World Series. The Nats lead the NLCS series against the Cardinals, 3-0, putting them one win away from the World Series. The Nats lead the NLCS series against the Cardinals, 3-0, putting them one win away from the World Series. Nationals fan ducktapes Turner over his Bryce Harper jersey Natitude! Natitude! Natitude!

RELATED: Why do Nats fans sing 'Baby Shark' during the games?

RELATED: Nationals crush Cardinals 8-1 at home in Game 3 of NLCS

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.