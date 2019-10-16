WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals are going to the World Series!
The Nats swept the Cardinals in four games of the National League Championship Series with a historic win Tuesday night, advancing to the championship for the first time as a Nationals franchise.
Relive the best moments as they unfolded below.
The Nats meant business Tuesday, scoring seven unanswered runs in the first inning.
Reporter Eric Flack got to hear from those fans bringing that noise and the energy before the game.
Sports Anchor Darren Haynes talked strategy with Mystics Forward Elena Della Donne before she threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
