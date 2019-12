NORFOLK, Va. — The most stunning development in the Commonwealth is that UVA and Virginia Tech combined to get one commit from within the state.

That commit is from Virginia Beach. Green Run's Lakeem Rudolph will be playing safety for Virginia Tech.

We hear from Rudolph and the following recruits: Malcom Britt and Amorie Morrison to ODU, Kaelon Black to JMU and Karon Prunty to Kansas.

Five players from Maury committed to D1 schools. See the separate story on the Commodores.