Navy stuns the Cavaliers in season opener

With a 66-58 shocker, Navy won their first game over a ranked opponent in 35 years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — John Carter Jr. scored 19 points, Sean Yoder added 15 and Navy got its first win over a ranked team since the David Robinson era. The Midshipmen stunned No. 25 Virginia 66-58 in the season opener for both teams.

East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner led Virginia with 18 points. But the Cavaliers didn't make a field goal for 8 1/2 minutes down the stretch.