Navy stuns the Cavaliers in season opener

With a 66-58 shocker, Navy won their first game over a ranked opponent in 35 years
Credit: AP
Navy players react to a score during an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — John Carter Jr. scored 19 points, Sean Yoder added 15 and Navy got its first win over a ranked team since the David Robinson era. The Midshipmen stunned No. 25 Virginia 66-58 in the season opener for both teams.

Navy coach Ed DeChellis calls a play during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

 East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner led Virginia with 18 points. But the Cavaliers didn't make a field goal for 8 1/2 minutes down the stretch.

 Navy's last win over a team ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 came on March 16, 1986, when Robinson led the Midshipmen past Syracuse. Navy blistered the Cavaliers from long range, making 8 of its first 10 3-point tries.

