DALLAS — Longtime Dallas Mavericks center Shawn Bradley announced Wednesday that a tragic bicycle crash from January has left him paralyzed.

The 7'6 former NBA player was riding his bike just a block from his home in St. George, Utah when he was struck by a vehicle from behind.

The collision caused a traumatic spinal cord injury, leaving Bradley paralyzed. He underwent neck fusion surgery, and spent eight weeks in the hospital, rehabilitating.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of Shawn’s injury and our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family," said Donnie Nelson, general manager and president of basketball operations for the Dallas Mavericks.

Bradley's wife Carrie has been at his side the entire time and said he is in good spirits, according to a statement. They have also been supported by an amazing team of rehabilitation specialists and family.

Bradley spent his final eight and a half seasons with the Mavericks, after a trade from the New Jersey Nets. The Philadelphia 76ers drafted Bradley No. 2 overall in the 1993 draft. For his career, Bradley averaged 8.1 points per game.

"In his eight-plus seasons in Dallas, Shawn demonstrated all of the qualities you want in a person representing your organization. He has always exhibited unwavering grit and determination and we are thinking of him at this difficult time. He is a Maverick for life," said Nelson.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban added that the organization wishes Bradley nothing but the best in his recovery and that he will always be part of the Mavs family.

Bradley said he plans to use his accident as a platform to bring greater public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety.

"We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident. Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit," said Cuban.

