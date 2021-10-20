NBA unveiling 75th Anniversary Team; will be honored in Cleveland at All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story.
All throughout the 2021-22 season, the NBA will be celebrating its 75th anniversary, starting with the selection of its 75th Anniversary Team.
RELATED: More NBA coverage from WKYC
And as was the case with the league's 50th Anniversary Team 25 years ago, it will be honored in Cleveland, which is set to host the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20, 2022.
The NBA is announcing its 75th Anniversary Team, which was voted on by a panel of media and current and former players, coaches, general managers and team executives, over the course of the first three days of the regular season (Oct.19-21). What follows is the full NBA 75th Anniversary Team:
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- Ray Allen
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Carmelo Anthony
- Nate Archibald
- Paul Arizin
- Charles Barkley
- Rick Barry
- Elgin Baylor
- Dave Bing
- Larry Bird
- Kobe Bryant
- Wilt Chamberlain
- Bob Cousy
- Dave Cowens
- Billy Cunningham
- Stephen Curry
- Anthony Davis
- Dave DeBusschere
- Clyde Drexler
- Tim Duncan
- Kevin Durant
- Julius Erving
- Patrick Ewing
- Walt Frazier
- Kevin Garnett
- George Gervin
- Hal Greer
- James Harden
- John Havlicek
- Elvin Hayes
- Allen Iverson
- LeBron James
- Magic Johnson
- Sam Jones
- Michael Jordan
- Jason Kidd
- Kawhi Leonard
- Damian Lillard
- Jerry Lucas
- Karl Malone
- Moses Malone
- Pete Maravich
- Bob McAdoo
- Kevin McHale
- George Mikan
- Reggie Miller
- Earl Monroe
- Steve Nash
- Dirk Nowitzki
- Hakeem Olajuwon
- Shaquille O'Neal
- Robert Parish
- Chris Paul
- Gary Payton
- Bob Pettit
- Paul Pierce
- Scottie Pippen
- Willis Reed
- Oscar Robertson
- David Robinson
- Dennis Rodman
- Bill Russell
- Dolph Schayes
- Bill Sharman
- John Stockton
- Isiah Thomas
- Nate Thurmond
- Wes Unseld
- Dwyane Wade
- Bill Walton
- Jerry West
- Russell Westbrook
- Lenny Wilkens
- Dominique Wilkins
- James Worthy
More information about NBA 75 celebrations, including player profiles on each member of the 75th Anniversary Team after it is announced can be found at NBA.com/75 throughout the 2021-22 season.