NBA unveiling 75th Anniversary Team; will be honored in Cleveland at All-Star Weekend

The NBA has unveiled its 75th Anniversary team, which will be honored at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

All throughout the 2021-22 season, the NBA will be celebrating its 75th anniversary, starting with the selection of its 75th Anniversary Team.

And as was the case with the league's 50th Anniversary Team 25 years ago, it will be honored in Cleveland, which is set to host the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20, 2022.

The NBA is announcing its 75th Anniversary Team, which was voted on by a panel of media and current and former players, coaches, general managers and team executives, over the course of the first three days of the regular season (Oct.19-21). What follows is the full NBA 75th Anniversary Team:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Ray Allen

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Carmelo Anthony

Nate Archibald

Paul Arizin

Charles Barkley

Rick Barry

Elgin Baylor

Dave Bing

Larry Bird

Kobe Bryant

Wilt Chamberlain

Bob Cousy

Dave Cowens

Billy Cunningham

Stephen Curry

Anthony Davis

Dave DeBusschere

Clyde Drexler

Tim Duncan

Kevin Durant

Julius Erving

Patrick Ewing

Walt Frazier

Kevin Garnett

George Gervin

Hal Greer

James Harden

John Havlicek

Elvin Hayes

Allen Iverson

LeBron James

Magic Johnson

Sam Jones

Michael Jordan

Jason Kidd

Kawhi Leonard

Damian Lillard

Jerry Lucas

Karl Malone

Moses Malone

Pete Maravich

Bob McAdoo

Kevin McHale

George Mikan

Reggie Miller

Earl Monroe

Steve Nash

Dirk Nowitzki

Hakeem Olajuwon

Shaquille O'Neal

Robert Parish

Chris Paul

Gary Payton

Bob Pettit

Paul Pierce

Scottie Pippen

Willis Reed

Oscar Robertson

David Robinson

Dennis Rodman

Bill Russell

Dolph Schayes

Bill Sharman

John Stockton

Isiah Thomas

Nate Thurmond

Wes Unseld

Dwyane Wade

Bill Walton

Jerry West

Russell Westbrook

Lenny Wilkens

Dominique Wilkins

James Worthy