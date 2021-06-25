NC State's College World Series run canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19

Just hours before the Wolfpack was set to take on Vanderbilt at the College World Series, at least one player from NC State tested positive for COVID-19.

OMAHA, Neb — NC State's baseball was forced to opt-out of the College World Series this weekend after a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

In the hours before the Wolfpack were to take the field against Vanderbilt at the College World Series, at least one player from North Carolina State University tested positive for COVID-19, sources told WRAL.

Players on all teams participating in the College World Series are tested every other day while in Omaha.

NC State was to meet Vanderbilt Friday at 2 p.m. in the second game of a best-of-three series, but the start of that game was delayed until 3:07 p.m. ET.

The team issued this statement:

"An undisclosed number of players from the team have been put into COVID-19 protocol and will be unavailable for today's game.

NC State, the NCAA and appropriate parties and working together to monitor the situation."

Game 11 will begin play at 2:07 PM local time on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/obyI7yAcqb — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 25, 2021

In a statement regarding the end of NC State's Baseball season, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said:

“We are truly heartbroken for NC State’s student-athletes, coaches, support staff, administration, alumni, and fans. To have the season abruptly end this way is devastating. Watching this team, especially in the postseason, has been nothing short of inspiring and we applaud the entire program for the resiliency it has shown this season.”

The Wolfpack, with just five regular players and four pitchers (13 total) played a close game, losing 3-1.