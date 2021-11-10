Ex-NBA guard J.R. Smith makes tournament debut as college golfer

He shot a 12-over-par 83 in Round 1 and a 7-over 78 in Round 2. Smith had skipped college to go to the NBA in 2004.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Former NBA guard J.R. Smith made his tournament debut as a 36-year-old freshman golfer for North Carolina A&T. Smith played two rounds at the Phoenix Invitational hosted by Elon.

He shot a 12-over-par 83 in Round 1 and a 7-over 78 in Round 2. Smith had skipped college to go to the NBA in 2004.

He won two championships in the NBA. The second came with the Los Angeles Lakers exactly one year earlier.