LaMareon James returns to end zone vs Wake Forest

The Indian River grad and current Monarch brings his return excellence to the defense

NORFOLK, Va. — When LaMareon James starred at Indian River, he was liable to score at any time. Offense, defense, special teams; at any moment James would make his way to the end zone with the ball in tow.

Since his arrival at ODU, James has remained an explosive force with a knack for the end zone on special teams. Twice he's been honorable mention all conference as a kick returner, with 2 touchdowns in 2021.

He's remained productive elsewhere in his first 2 seasons. James had an interception and 2 passes defended while seeing time at cornerback in every game of the 2022 season, however the end zone was elusive.

That changed Saturday against Wake Forest in about the most dramatic way possible. An 80 yard fumble return touchdown and a 66 yard pick 6 were key in ODU's early lead over Wake Forest. Midway through the 3rd quarter, James had outscored the Demon Deacons himself.

Creating explosives in football is paramount to winning games, and James did so TWICE from the defensive side of the football. While the Monarchs couldn't hang on for the win Saturday, James play made the upset possible until the very end. He became the 7th player in FBS history to have a fumble and interception return for touchdowns in the same game.

"I've been doing this since a little kid, middle school, rec ball, high school. It wasn't really...I'm used to it, it's God given talent" James said, "My team made great blocks for me, like coach said it was a team effort."