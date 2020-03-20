March Madness 2020: Who is the best NCAA champion of all-time? Vote in this bracket.

No March Madness this year? No matter. Vote in this bracket. Who is the best of the best?

AUSTIN, Texas — With the 2020 NCAA March Madness tournament canceled, I simply could not bare the thought of not having a bracket to fill out.

So, to fill the "Madness" void we all feel, I figured I would poll all of you to see who you think is the best NCAA national champion from the past 64 years.

The bracket was seeded accordingly:

Win percentage If teams have the same win percentage, team with more total wins If teams have the same win percentage and total wins, the team with the largest margin of victory in its national championship game After that I'm going with the "newer" team, I’m running out of enough tiebreakers at this point

Let's have some fun, people! Who is the best of the best? Here is an overall look at KVUE's NCAA best March Madness champions bracket (I will update this round to round):

WHO IS THE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS?

No. 3 1966 UTEP (28-1, 96.55%) vs. No. 1 1973 UCLA (30-0, 100%)

FINAL FOUR

No. 1 1976 Indiana (32-0, 100%) vs. No. 3 1966 UTEP (28-1, 96.55%)

No. 1 1973 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 3 1969 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%)

ELITE EIGHT

WEST

No. 1 1976 Indiana (32-0, 100%) vs. No. 3 1968 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%)

EAST

No. 4 1996 Kentucky (34-2, 94.44%) vs. No. 3 1969 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%)

NORTH

No. 1 1973 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 2 1972 UCLA (30-0, 100%)

SOUTH

No. 1 1967 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 3 1966 UTEP (28-1, 96.55%)

SWEET SIXTEEN

WEST

No. 1 1976 Indiana (32-0, 100%) vs. No. 5 1982 North Carolina (32-2, 94.11%)

No. 3 1968 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%) vs. No. 10 1987 Indiana (30-4, 88.23%)

EAST

No. 9 2009 North Carolina (34-4, 89.47%) vs. No. 4 1996 Kentucky (34-2, 94.44%)

No. 7 1984 Georgetown (34-3, 91.89%) vs. No. 3 1969 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%)

NORTH

No. 1 1973 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 4 1992 Duke (34-2, 94.44%)

No. 3 1971 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%) vs. No. 2 1972 UCLA (30-0, 100%)

SOUTH

No. 1 1967 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 4 2012 Kentucky (38-2, 95%)

No. 3 1966 UTEP (28-1, 96.55%) vs. No. 7 1994 Arkansas (31-3, 91.17%)

ROUND OF 32

WEST

No. 1 1976 Indiana (32-0, 100%) vs. No. 8 2001 Duke (35-4, 89.74%)

No. 5 1982 North Carolina (32-2, 94.11%) vs. No. 4 1999 Connecticut (34-2, 94.44%)

No. 3 1968 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%) vs. No. 11 1990 UNLV (35-5, 87.5%)

No. 10 1987 Indiana (30-4, 88.23%) vs. No. 2 1974 North Carolina State (30-1, 96.77%)

EAST

No. 1 1957 North Carolina (32-0, 100%) vs. No. 9 2009 North Carolina (34-4, 89.47%)

No. 12 2003 Syracuse (30-5, 85.71%) vs. No. 4 1996 Kentucky (34-2, 94.44%)

No. 11 2007 Florida (35-5, 87.5%) vs. No. 3 1969 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%)

No. 7 1984 Georgetown (34-3, 91.89%) vs. No. 2 1956 San Francisco (29-0, 100%)

NORTH

No. 1 1973 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 8 2018 Villanova (36-4, 90%)

No. 5 1978 Kentucky (30-2, 93.75%) vs. No. 4 1992 Duke (34-2, 94.44%)

No. 6 1970 UCLA (28-2, 93.33%) vs. No. 3 1971 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%)

No. 10 2005 North Carolina (33-4, 89.18%) vs. No. 2 1972 UCLA (30-0, 100%)

SOUTH

No. 1 1967 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 8 1975 UCLA (28-3, 90.32%)

No. 5 1962 Cincinnati (29-2, 93.54%) vs. No. 4 2012 Kentucky (38-2, 95%)

No. 6 1963 Loyola (Ill.) (29-2, 93.54%) vs. No. 3 1966 UTEP (28-1, 96.55%)

No. 7 1994 Arkansas (31-3, 91.17%) vs. No. 2 1964 UCLA (30-0, 100%)

ROUND OF 64

WEST

No. 1 1976 Indiana (32-0, 100%) vs. No. 16 1988 Kansas (27-11, 71.05%)

No. 8 2001 Duke (35-4, 89.74%) vs. No. 9 1998 Kentucky (35-4, 89.74%)

No. 5 1982 North Carolina (32-2, 94.11%) vs. No. 12 2006 Florida (33-6, 84.61%)

No. 4 1999 Connecticut (34-2, 94.44%) vs. No. 13 2004 Connecticut (33-6, 84.61%

No. 3 1968 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%) vs. No. 14 2014 Connecticut (32-8, 80%)

No. 6 2008 Kansas (37-3, 92.5%) vs. No. 11 1990 UNLV (35-5, 87.5%)

No. 7 2019 Virginia (35-3, 92.1%) vs. No. 10 1987 Indiana (30-4, 88.23%)

No. 2 1974 North Carolina State (30-1, 96.77%) vs. No. 15 1958 Kentucky (23-6, 79.31%)

EAST

No. 1 1957 North Carolina (32-0, 100%) vs. No. 16 1985 Villanova (25-10, 71.42%)

No. 8 1961 Cincinnati (27-3, 90%) vs. No. 9 2009 North Carolina (34-4, 89.47%)

No. 5 1995 UCLA (31-2, 93.93%) vs. No. 12 2003 Syracuse (30-5, 85.71%)

No. 4 1996 Kentucky (34-2, 94.44%) vs. No. 13 2017 North Carolina (33-7, 82.5%)

No. 6 1965 UCLA (28-2, 93.33%) vs. No. 11 2007 Florida (35-5, 87.5%)

No. 3 1969 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%) vs. No. 14 1989 Michigan (30-7, 81.08%)

No. 7 1984 Georgetown (34-3, 91.89%) vs. No. 10 2002 Maryland (32-4, 88.88%)

No. 2 1956 San Francisco (29-0, 100%) vs. No. 15 1977 Marquette (25-7, 78.12%)

NORTH

No. 1 1973 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 16 1983 North Carolina State (26-10, 72.22%)

No. 8 2018 Villanova (36-4, 90%) vs. No. 9 2015 Duke (35-4, 89.74%)

No. 5 1978 Kentucky (30-2, 93.75%) vs. No. 12 1959 California (25-4, 86.20%)

No. 4 1992 Duke (34-2, 94.44%) vs. No. 13 2000 Michigan State (32-7, 82.05%)

No. 6 1970 UCLA (28-2, 93.33%) vs. No. 11 2013 Louisville (35-5, 87.5%)*

No. 3 1971 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%) vs. No. 14 1979 Michigan State (26-6, 81.25%)

No. 7 1980 Louisville (33-3, 91.66%) vs. No. 10 2005 North Carolina (33-4, 89.18%)

No. 2 1972 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 15 2011 Connecticut (32-9, 78.04 %)

SOUTH

No. 1 1967 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 16 1997 Arizona (25-9, 73.52%)

No. 8 1975 UCLA (28-3, 90.32%) vs. No. 9 1993 North Carolina (34-4, 89.47%)

No. 5 1962 Cincinnati (29-2, 93.54%) vs. No. 12 2010 Duke (35-5, 87.5%)

No. 4 2012 Kentucky (38-2, 95%) vs. No. 13 1991 Duke (32-7, 82.05%)

No. 6 1963 Loyola (Ill.) (29-2, 93.54%) vs. No. 11 2016 Villanova (35-5, 87.5%)

No. 3 1966 UTEP (28-1, 96.55%) vs. No. 14 1986 Louisville (32-7, 82.05%)

No.7 1994 Arkansas (31-3, 91.17%) vs. No. 10 1960 Ohio State (25-3, 89.28%)

No. 2 1964 UCLA (30-0, 100%) vs. No. 15 1981 Indiana (26-9, 74.28%)

LIST OF PAST 64 NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

2019 Virginia (35-3, 92.1%), Tony Bennett, 85-77 (OT) vs. Texas Tech

2018 Villanova (36-4, 90%), Jay Wright, 79-62 vs. Michigan

2017 North Carolina (33-7, 82.5%), Roy Williams, 71-65 vs. Gonzaga

2016 Villanova (35-5, 87.5%), Jay Wright, 77-74 vs. North Carolina

2015 Duke (35-4, 89.74%), Mike Krzyzewski, 68-63 vs. Wisconsin

2014 Connecticut (32-8, 80%), Kevin Ollie, 60-54 vs. Kentucky

2013 Louisville (35-5, 87.5%)*, Rick Pitino, 82-76 vs. Michigan

2012 Kentucky (38-2, 95%), John Calipari, 67-59 vs. Kansas

2011 Connecticut (32-9, 78.04 %), Jim Calhoun, 53-41 vs. Butler

2010 Duke (35-5, 87.5%) Mike Krzyzewski, 61-59 vs. Butler

2009 North Carolina (34-4, 89.47%) Roy Williams, 89-72 vs. Michigan State

2008 Kansas (37-3, 92.5%) Bill Self, 75-68 (OT) vs. Memphis

2007 Florida (35-5, 87.5%) Billy Donovan, 84-75 vs. Ohio State

2006 Florida (33-6, 84.61%) Billy Donovan, 73-57 vs. UCLA

2005 North Carolina (33-4, 89.18%), Roy Williams, 75-70 vs. Illinois

2004 Connecticut (33-6, 84.61%), Jim Calhoun, 82-73 vs. Georgia Tech

2003 Syracuse (30-5, 85.71%), Jim Boeheim, 81-78 vs. Kansas

2002 Maryland (32-4, 88.88%), Gary Williams, 64-52 vs. Indiana

2001 Duke (35-4, 89.74%), Mike Krzyzewski, 82-72 vs. Arizona

2000 Michigan State (32-7, 82.05%) Tom Izzo, 89-76 vs. Florida

1999 Connecticut (34-2, 94.44%), Jim Calhoun, 77-74 vs. Duke

1998 Kentucky (35-4, 89.74%), Tubby Smith, 78-69 vs. Utah

1997 Arizona (25-9, 73.52%), Lute Olson, vs. 84-79 (OT) Kentucky

1996 Kentucky (34-2, 94.44%), Rick Pitino, 76-67 vs. Syracuse

1995 UCLA (31-2, 93.93%), Jim Harrick, 89-78 vs. Arkansas

1994 Arkansas (31-3, 91.17%), Nolan Richardson, 76-72 vs. Duke

1993 North Carolina (34-4, 89.47%), Dean Smith, 77-71 vs. Michigan

1992 Duke (34-2, 94.44%), Mike Krzyzewski, 71-51 vs. Michigan

1991 Duke (32-7, 82.05%), Mike Krzyzewski, 72-65 vs. Kansas

1990 UNLV (35-5, 87.5%), Jerry Tarkanian, 103-73 vs. Duke

1989 Michigan (30-7, 81.08%), Steve Fisher, 80-79 (OT) vs. Seton Hall

1988 Kansas (27-11, 71.05%), Larry Brown, 83-79 vs. Oklahoma

1987 Indiana (30-4, 88.23%), Bob Knight, 74-73 vs. Syracuse

1986 Louisville (32-7, 82.05%), Denny Crum, 72-69 vs. Duke

1985 Villanova (25-10, 71.42%), Rollie Massimino, 66-64 vs. Georgetown

1984 Georgetown (34-3, 91.89%), John Thompson, 84-75 vs. Houston

1983 North Carolina State (26-10, 72.22%), Jim Valvano, 54-52 vs. Houston

1982 North Carolina (32-2, 94.11%), Dean Smith, 63-62 vs. Georgetown

1981 Indiana (26-9, 74.28%), Bob Knight, 63-50 vs. North Carolina

1980 Louisville (33-3, 91.66%), Denny Crum, 59-54 vs. UCLA

1979 Michigan State (26-6, 81.25%), Jud Heathcote, 75-64 vs. Indiana State

1978 Kentucky (30-2, 93.75%), Joe Hall, 94-88 vs. Duke

1977 Marquette (25-7, 78.12%), Al McGuire, 67-59 vs. North Carolina

1976 Indiana (32-0, 100%), Bob Knight, 86-68 vs. Michigan

1975 UCLA (28-3, 90.32%), John Wooden, 92-85 vs. Kentucky

1974 North Carolina State (30-1, 96.77%), Norm Sloan, 76-64 vs. Marquette

1973 UCLA (30-0, 100%), John Wooden, 87-66 vs. Memphis State

1972 UCLA (30-0, 100%), John Wooden, 81-76 vs. Florida State

1971 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%), John Wooden, 68-62 vs. Villanova

1970 UCLA (28-2, 93.33%), John Wooden, 80-69 vs. Jacksonville

1969 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%), John Wooden, 92-72 vs. Purdue

1968 UCLA (29-1, 96.66%), John Wooden, 78-55 vs. North Carolina

1967 UCLA (30-0, 100%), John Wooden, 79-64 vs. Dayton

1966 UTEP (28-1, 96.55%), Don Haskins, 72-65 vs. Kentucky

1965 UCLA (28-2, 93.33%), John Wooden, 91-80 vs. Michigan

1964 UCLA (30-0, 100%), John Wooden, 98-83 vs. Duke

1963 Loyola (Ill.) (29-2, 93.54%), George Ireland, 60-58 (OT) vs. Cincinnati

1962 Cincinnati (29-2, 93.54%), Ed Jucker, 71-59 vs. Ohio State

1961 Cincinnati (27-3, 90%), Ed Jucker, 70-65 (OT) vs. Ohio State

1960 Ohio State (25-3, 89.28%), Fred Taylor, 75-55 vs. California

1959 California (25-4, 86.20%), Pete Newell, 71-70 vs. West Virginia

1958 Kentucky (23-6, 79.31%), Adolph Rupp, 84-72 vs. Seattle

1957 North Carolina (32-0, 100%), Frank McGuire, 54-53 (3OT) vs. Kansas

1956 San Francisco (29-0, 100%), Phil Woolpert, 83-71 vs. Iowa