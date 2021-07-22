Norfolk State forward uses his likeness to give back

Yoro Sidibe brings shoes, opportunity back to his hometown in Senegal

NORFOLK, Va. — The Name, Image and Likeness rules are set to change a lot about the American college sports landscape. They might just have an impact in Senegal too, thanks to Norfolk State's own Yoro Sidibe.

A junior forward, Sidibe has been to 13 countries, with extended stays in the Czech Republic, New York and now Norfolk. All that globetrotting, and its his hometown in Senegal that holds his attention. For the past 10 years Sidibe has gathered shoes at his basketball playing outposts, and brought them home to kids in his hometown.

"I remember I used to play with shoes that had some holes in it, everyday after practice I had to repair my shoes," says Sidibe, reflecting on his earliest days hooping.

The new NIL guidelines allowed Sidibe to take things a step further.

"This year with the new rules, I was able to start my own camp," says Sidibe, standing in the Spartan's practice gym after practice.

He named the camp AfricaNxtGen, a fitting title as he looks to show those walking in his footsteps what they can accomplish.

"I'm the only one to make it this far in the city I'm from, never seen anyone make it from here," Sidibe describes the NCAA as the mountain top for those coming from his hometown.