Regent University sets sights on joining NCAA Division III

According to the university, membership could lead to more sports opportunities for students, as well as the construction of on-campus athletic facilities.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Regent University is setting its sights on joining the third division of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the Virginia Beach institution announced Monday.

According to the university, membership could lead to more sports opportunities for students, including baseball, softball and men’s volleyball, as well as the construction of on-campus athletic facilities.

To become a member, Regent will have to undergo a four-year onboarding phase that includes one year of exploration and three years of provisional membership status.

The process will kick off with an exploratory phase during the 2024-25 academic year. If Regent's exploratory application is approved in January, the official exploratory year will begin on Sept. 1, 2024, continuing through the 2024–25 academic year.

"We appreciate the support of Regent leadership to explore NCAA Division III membership," Michael W. Allen, Regent's director of athletics, wrote in a news release.

"This advance would support our university’s strategic growth initiative by aligning with our continual pursuit of excellence, innovation, and integrity in the athletic arena. We are excited to begin this process as we look to further strengthen our mission of developing Christian Leaders to Change the World."