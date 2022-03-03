x
Virginia fires women's hoops coach Carla Thompson after 4 seasons

The announcement came one day after the 14th-seeded Cavaliers were eliminated 61-53 by Wake Forest in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia has dismissed women's basketball coach Tina Thompson after four seasons.

Athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement on Wednesday. It came one day after the 14th-seeded Cavaliers were eliminated 61-53 by Wake Forest in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The Cavaliers were 5-22 this season and 30-63 in four years under Thompson, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and four-time WNBA champion. They were 15-38 against conference competition.

Williams says the Cavaliers "have not experienced the kind of success this program has come to expect and deserve."

Williams says a national search would begin immediately to name Thompson's successor.

