Nesbitt's 25 points not enough as the Pirates get edged by North Alabama

Daniel Ortiz scored 23 points and Jacari Lane converted two three-point plays in the last 11 seconds as North Alabama defeated Hampton 75-74 on Tuesday night.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Daniel Ortiz scored 23 points and Jacari Lane converted two three-point plays in the last 11 seconds as North Alabama defeated Hampton 75-74 on Tuesday night.

Lane's free throw with 5.2 seconds remaining gave North Alabama the lead and Daniel Braster blocked the Pirates' final shot attempt.

Ortiz shot 8 for 18 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Lions (4-1). Lane scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Daniel Braster scored eight points.

The Pirates (1-4) were led in scoring by Jordan Nesbitt, who finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Hampton also got 18 points from Russell Dean. Tre Thomas had 11 points.