Nets pick Thomas, acquire rights to Sharpe late in 1st round

Chesapeake native, Cameron Thomas averaged 23 points for the LSU Tigers this past season.
FILE - LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24) shoots over Tennessee guard Jaden Springer (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., in this Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, file photo. LSU freshman Cameron Thomas, whose 23 points per game led the Tigers in scoring, says he is declaring for the 2021 NBA draft and intends to sign with an agent. The 6-foot-4 guard from Chesapeake, Virginia, led all Division 1 freshmen in scoring last season while helping LSU advance to the finals of the SEC tournament and second round of the NCAA tournament. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Brooklyn Nets took LSU’s Cameron Thomas on Thursday night with the No. 27 pick in the NBA draft, adding the SEC’s leading scorer to their high-powered roster.

The Nets then added North Carolina center Day’Ron Sharpe after acquiring the rights to the No. 29 pick from Phoenix in a pending trade.

Thomas averaged 23 points last season as a freshman. Only Pete Maravich, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (then still known as Chris Jackson) and Bob Pettit ever averaged more in their first seasons at LSU.

Thomas, who led the nation with 194 free throws made last season, would join a roster featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden that was second in the NBA with more than 118 points per game last season.

The 6-foot-11 Sharpe averaged 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 19.2 minutes or the Tar Heels.