New look Commanders begin OTAs

Washington looking hopeful as they began organized team activities on Tuesday.

ASHBURN, Va. — Despite the gray skies hanging over Washington's northern Virginia headquarters, the team itself is hopeful to end five straight losing seasons with just one playoff appearance as they opened organized team activities on Tuesday morning. As Ron Rivera began his third season as head coach, he liked how his team was developing. "We're gonna focus on us", he said. "We really like where we are."

That optimism is because of the off season trade of Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz didn't speak with the media, but will do so next week according to the team. His teammates certainly spoke volumes of him. "He's everything you want from your starting quarterback", says defensive lineman, Jonathan Alllen. "He's a leader. Talks to every guy on the team."

For rookies like first round draft pick, Jahan Dotson of Penn State, it's almost like learning a new language. "It's kind of like learning english your whole life and coming in here and learn spanish. It's the exact same things in college, but we call it different things."