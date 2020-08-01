CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Matt Rhule is being formally introduced as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.

Rhule and his family left Waco, Texas for Charlotte Wednesday morning. Rhule has spent the last three seasons as head coach of Baylor University, leading the Bears to an 11-win season and appearance in the Sugar Bowl this year.

He becomes the fifth coach of the Panthers.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

2:20 p.m.: Rhule closes his opening remarks as head coach by telling everyone to "keep pounding." He is now prepared to take questions.

2:19 p.m.: Rhule is thanking his players in Texas, including at Baylor and Temple.

2:18 p.m.: "I'm going to tell you when I'm wrong," Rhule said.

2:17 p.m.: "I want guys who want to be the best: Whether we're playing Madden or the championship game," Rhule said.

2:16 p.m.: "Keeping pounding isn't just a slogan. It's a way of life," Rhule said.

2:15 p.m.: "I will work heard to bring you a championship," Rhule said. "Everything has to be our best each and every day."

2:11 p.m.: Rhule recalls his time recruiting for Western Carolina University from 2002 until 2005. He said his wife drove him around Charlotte during one particular recruiting trip where he was suffering from a sore throat.

2:11 p.m.: "Family is the most important thing to me," Rhule said. "I would not be here without them."

2:10 p.m.: Rhule said it was clear as soon as he started talking with Tepper, who help him carry things in after returning from a trip to Mexico.

2:09 p.m.: Rhule begins by thanking the Teppers. "Thank you for trusting me with your prized football franchise."

2:08 p.m.: Matt Rhule begins speaking at the podium.

2:07 p.m.: Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper begins speaking about Rhule, and how they first met him at his house in Waco after Rhule returned from a trip to Mexico. "We knew we had something special," Tepper said.

2 p.m.: Formal event begins.

====

10:55 a.m.: The plane carrying Matt Rhule and his family arrives at Wilson Air Center in Charlotte.

9:52 a.m.: The Panthers announce that Rhule's press conference will be streamed live on Panthers.com. You can also watch it live on WCNC NBC Charlotte.

9:27 a.m.: The Panthers tweet a photo of Rhule and his family preparing to board a plane for Charlotte with the caption, "It's happening."

RELATED: Baylor's Matt Rhule named Carolina Panthers head coach

RELATED: Who is new Panthers coach Matt Rhule? 3 things to know