Newsome taken on the final day of NFL Draft by Bears

HAMPTON, Va. — It may have taken a couple of days in the NFL Draft, but it was well worth the wait for Dazz Newsome. The former Hampton Crabber got the call Saturday afternoon as he went in the 6th round as the 221st overall pick to the Chicago Bears. "I'm really just, let's get to work", he said. "I've got to start over. It's just a little different, because everybody doesn't get picked".
Newsome over his last four seasons had 188 receptions for 2,435 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also returned punts in college, averaging 11.1 returns per return and scoring one touchdown over the past three years as a punt returner. Chicago is possibly looking at using his versatility not just with the offense, but with special teams.