Newsome taken on the final day of NFL Draft by Bears

HAMPTON, Va. — It may have taken a couple of days in the NFL Draft, but it was well worth the wait for Dazz Newsome. The former Hampton Crabber got the call Saturday afternoon as he went in the 6th round as the 221st overall pick to the Chicago Bears. "I'm really just, let's get to work", he said. "I've got to start over. It's just a little different, because everybody doesn't get picked".