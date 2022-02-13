Adrian Peterson arrested on suspicion of domestic violence at LAX

Police said the former Vikings star was removed from a flight to Houston after a "verbal and physical altercation."

LOS ANGELES — Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has been arrested and jailed in Los Angeles on suspicion of domestic violence.

Los Angeles Airport Police said Peterson was removed from a flight departing LAX to Houston on Sunday morning after reports of a "verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim."

Peterson was taken into custody and booked into a Los Angeles PD jail. Sheriff's records show he posted $50,000 bail and was released just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday. He is currently scheduled to appear in Los Angeles County District Court on June 16.

LAX police said the female victim was able to continue on the flight to Houston with the other passengers.

According to a statement from Los Angeles Airport Police, authorities planned to charge Peterson with "domestic violence-injury to a spouse" under the California penal code.

TMZ, which originally reported Peterson's arrest, quoted a representative for Peterson who called the incident a "private misunderstanding" between Peterson and his wife, Ashley Brown, and said it would be "resolved shortly."

Photos posted on their social media accounts showed Peterson and Brown were attending Super Bowl week events in the Los Angeles area.

Texas-born Peterson played ten seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before leaving for New Orleans in 2017. He made just four appearances in the 2021 season, in three games for Tennessee and one for Seattle.