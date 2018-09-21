CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns secured their first win since 2016 Thursday night, but it was someone else who stole everyone's attention.

A possum that was seen hiding out in the stands at FirstEnergy Stadium became a viral sensation on the internet. The "Rally Possum" can even be seen on t-shirts now.

A brave fan captured the creature and placed it inside a box, seemingly ending the saga of the rogue possum.

But Cleveland Browns Senior Manager of Communications tweeted an update on the possum Friday morning, noting that staff released it outside the stadium:

It was humanely released outside of @FEStadium by our stadium staff. It's quite possom-ble it reached one of the @Browns @budlight Victory Fridges in time to celebrate the win #NYJvsCLE https://t.co/hiPkoUuBQP — Rob McBurnett (@RobMcBrowns) September 21, 2018

Here's hoping someone helped that possum crack open its victory beer.

WKYC's Andrew Horansky caught up with the man who helped capture the possum:

