Dan Snyder will not testify in front of Congress

A committee spokesperson said the hearing will happen even without Snyder's testimony.

ASHBURN, Va. — A spokesperson for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder says he will not be testifying in front of a congressional committee about allegations of workplace misconduct next week.

Snyder's attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, wrote in a letter to the House Oversight Committee that Snyder will be unable to testify at the hearing set for Wednesday, June 22, due to scheduling conflicts. Seymour said Snyder will continue to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

“The Committee intends to move forward with this hearing. We are currently reviewing Mr. Snyder’s letter and will respond,” the spokesperson said in an email statement.

A source close to Snyder responded in a statement Wednesday, saying that he simply is unable to make the June 22 hearing date.

"Despite months of Mr. Snyder’s cooperation, the Oversight Committee refused to afford the same respect and courtesy by declining multiple reasonable requests surrounding a potential appearance by Mr. Snyder. Mr. Snyder remains willing to continue cooperating with the Committee but is unable to attend the June 22 hearing given the Committee’s disregard for due process.”

A letter from Snyder's attorney, which WUSA9 obtained, indicates Snyder will be out of the country next Wednesday.

"Mr. Snyder remains fully willing to assist the Committee in its investigation," the letter says. "My hope [is] that we could find a mutually agreeable date on which Mr. Snyder would be able to provide testimony to the Committee assuming that [certain] concerns ... are addressed."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was also invited to testify at the hearing, during which time the House Oversight Committee will "examine the NFL’s handling of allegations of workplace misconduct, the NFL’s role in setting and enforcing standards across the League, and legislative reforms needed to address these issues across the NFL and other workplaces," according to a statement released to WUSA9 earlier this month.

It's not clear whether Goodell would accept the invitation to testify in front of Congress.

"We received the Committee’s invitation this morning and will respond directly in a timely manner," said NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy in an earlier email to WUSA9. "The NFL has cooperated extensively throughout the Committee’s lengthy investigation of the Washington Commanders, including by producing more than 460,000 pages of documents and responding to numerous questions in writing and in conversations with the Committee’s staff."

The House Oversight Committee first began investigating allegations of workplace misconduct and sexual harassment within the Commanders organization in October of 2021.

"For seven months, the Committee has been stonewalled by NDAs and other tools to evade accountability,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Il). “Mr. Snyder and Mr. Goodell need to appear before the Committee to address these issues and answer our questions about the pervasive workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders, and how the NFL addressed these issues.”

The effort to bring Snyder and Goodell to testify is highly partisan. Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee have shown disdain for the investigation.