Watch Live: Commanders ownership group holds press conference at FedEx Field

"I can't wait to get started," Harris said in a Twitter video Friday.

WASHINGTON — NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders on Thursday from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris and including Magic Johnson for a record $6.05 billion, right before the league announced a $60 million fine for Snyder for improprieties corroborated by its investigation into workplace culture and business dealings.

A day after the deal was finalized, the team and its new owners are setting a new tone.

"This is an incredibly exciting day for me personally, but this is not about me. It's about the city, you all and the team. I can't wait to get started, and see you at FedEx Field," Harris said in a Twitter video Friday.

The Commanders also shared a video narrated by Terry McLauren.

"We're talking about changes that could create a brighter tomorrow, but as some things change, plenty more stays the same," McLauren said. "The names may change. The goal never has."

It’s the beginning of a new era.



But the goal remains the same.

The team coordinated a fan pep rally to celebrate the start of the 2023 season, with players and coaches heading to training camp July 27. A line of people was stretched down the block outside FedEx Field by 10:30 a.m. with the rally starting at 1 p.m. Harris is expected to make an appearance at the fan rally alongside other key members in his ownership group, including retired NBA legend Magic Johnson. During his 13-year career, Johnson led the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships, including one in his rookie season in 1980. He was named one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history in 1996 and was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

"This is truly the biggest achievement in my business career and a historic moment for the entire Black community," Johnson tweeted Thursday minutes after the sale was finalized. "Talk about God’s perfect timing. This was the right organization for me to be a part of given it’s global appeal, history of winning, and the diverse fanbase and DMV community."