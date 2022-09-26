Commanders' mascot themes narrowed to 2 choices

Is it a hog or is it a dog?

WASHINGTON — The votes are in, and the Washington Commanders' mascot choice is down to two themes. Is it a dog or is it a hog?

During the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders shared the two highest-voted options from the four original choices of dog, hog, superhero and historical figure. The team shared renderings of the hog and the dog on HD boards during the game for a round of in-game fan voting.

Now, fans can go online to pick whether they want a dog or a hog to represent the team on the sideline. Fans can also select a name for the mascot. Name choices are: Boss, EZ, Lieutenant, Lil General, Major, Tuddy, Winstan or "Other."

As a final step, the winning mascot design will go into fabrication and will be revealed at the Fan Appreciation home game on New Year’s Day against the Cleveland Browns.

“Our first season as the Commanders is all about connecting our past and present and we are excited to work closely with fans to help bring back these traditions under a new banner and combine them with new traditions fans will help to create,” said Team President Jason Wright in a press statement.