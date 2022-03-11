Does a Commanders sale mean they could leave Washington? Chances are slim, experts say

The chances are remote, but some fans said they are worried after a history of moves from San Diego, St. Louis and Oakland.

LARGO, Md. — The risk that new NFL owners might move the Washington Commanders to another city if current owner Dan Snyder sells the team is remote, according to leading sports business experts in the region.

Even so, fans have raised the question of whether they should worry.

“That would be a nightmare if they were going to move it to a different state or a different metropolitan area, which I guess wouldn't be off the table," fretted fan Brian Burns.

The anxiousness is fueled by the NFL’s exploration of expanding into major European markets as well as pressure in cities like St. Louis, San Diego and Oakland hoping to lure the NFL back after losing teams in moves. But George Washington School of Business Professor of Sports Management Lisa Deply Neirotti says the fear is misplaced.

“I do not see any possibility of the Washington Commanders moving from the sixth largest metropolitan area in United States and the nation's capital," Deply Neirotti said.

She pointed out at least three-quarters of NFL owners must approve a sale and they would be acting in self interest.

"What they're looking for is somebody who's going to come in and reinvigorate a great team to get more merchandise sales and to sell more tickets, because all of that is revenue shared," Delpy Neirotti said.

The biggest unknown for potential buyers remains the terms of a future stadium deal. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks weighed in Thursday urging the redevelopment of FedEx Field.

"We continue to believe that Prince George's County is the single best location for the Washington Commander's around our Blue Line corridor where we are already building out a beautiful vision with a youth sports facility and amphitheater and market hall," Alsobrooks said.