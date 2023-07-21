Joe Gibbs: New Commanders ownership group wants to do things 'the right way'

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's been a whirlwind 24 or so hours for the Washington Commanders.
After NFL owners approved a record $6.05 billion sale of the organization Thursday, a packed introductory ownership press conference Friday featured the likes of new owner Josh Harris and minority owner and NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson.
There was a fan pep rally too. Throngs of fans lined up outside FedEx Field Friday morning before the afternoon rally.
"There's a palpable optimism that hasn't been present for some time," team president Jason Wright said.
Harris, who is also co-owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, said the Commanders organization is going to focus on changing the culture and winning football games.
"Our promise to the fans is straight forward: We will work tirelessly to make you proud once again of this franchise," he said.
Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs, who won three Super Bowls in his initial 12-year run as Washington's head coach from 1981-92, knows a thing -- or three -- about winning. He spoke about the new ownership group after the press conference.
“I think they want to do things the right way. I think they got real experience in pro sports. And so we’ve developed a friendship," Gibbs said.
Gibbs, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996, said the new ownership group wants to give the fan base a football team and organization they are proud of.
“This city, I feel like, is the greatest sports franchise in the world, with the greatest fan base," he said. "I've experienced it. And I know."
With the team now sold -- the so-called "Stadium War" is about to pick up in a BIG way.
