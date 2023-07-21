Joe Gibbs: New Commanders ownership group wants to do things 'the right way'

Gibbs spoke after an introductory press conference Friday, which featured remarks from key members of the Washington Commanders' new ownership group.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's been a whirlwind 24 or so hours for the Washington Commanders.

After NFL owners approved a record $6.05 billion sale of the organization Thursday, a packed introductory ownership press conference Friday featured the likes of new owner Josh Harris and minority owner and NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

There was a fan pep rally too. Throngs of fans lined up outside FedEx Field Friday morning before the afternoon rally.

"There's a palpable optimism that hasn't been present for some time," team president Jason Wright said.

Harris, who is also co-owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, said the Commanders organization is going to focus on changing the culture and winning football games.

"Our promise to the fans is straight forward: We will work tirelessly to make you proud once again of this franchise," he said.

Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs, who won three Super Bowls in his initial 12-year run as Washington's head coach from 1981-92, knows a thing -- or three -- about winning. He spoke about the new ownership group after the press conference.

“I think they want to do things the right way. I think they got real experience in pro sports. And so we’ve developed a friendship," Gibbs said.

Gibbs, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996, said the new ownership group wants to give the fan base a football team and organization they are proud of.

“This city, I feel like, is the greatest sports franchise in the world, with the greatest fan base," he said. "I've experienced it. And I know."

