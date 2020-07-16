Report: Washington's football team may be changing more than the name

Reports suggest that major news will soon be released about Washington's NFL team beyond the team name that will portray the organization in a negative light.

WASHINGTON — There are reports that some major news may be coming Thursday from Washington's NFL team that won't shed a positive image on a team that has faced controversy for its former name and logo amid social justice reform in the United States.

“The warped and toxic culture of the Washington football team is about to be exposed in a sickening fashion,” CBS reporter Jason la Canfora tweeted Tuesday.

The Washington Post has reported that the team fired two employees in Washington's pro scouting department, Alex Santos and Richard Mann II, on Saturday.

The team has not commented on why the two were fired, but the team did announce they promoted Jeff Scott to the role of assistant director of pro scouting.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Larry Michael, who for 16 seasons was the play-by-play announcer for the team’s radio broadcast, suddenly retired.

The franchise announced Monday morning it had officially retired the team's controversial name and logo. Washington’s NFL team had used the nickname since 1933. This comes after the team launched a “thorough review” of the name on July 3.

A new team name has yet to be determined. A source tells me the team has narrowed its list of potential names down but “haven’t made a decision yet” and that decision will be “soon”. The new name announcement is on hold until pending trademark issues can be resolved, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

Three names have been floating around as the favorites:

Warriors

Redwolves

Redtails

There are no copyright restrictions on "Redwolves", but multiple copyright filings on "Warriors."

Dan Snyder, who has been adamant throughout his ownership of the team that the nickname should not be changed, reversed course after the weight put on him amid calls for social justice changes in the United States, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.