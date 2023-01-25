Former Washington player LaVar Arrington on Dan Snyder: 'Nobody wants you'

LaVar Arrington spoke about the possible sale of the Washington Commanders on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — The potential sale of the Washington Commanders is still the talk of the town, and now a former player is weighing in on the future of the franchise.

Former linebacker LaVar Arrington showed no love for team owner Dan Snyder when he spoke to WUSA9 on Tuesday. It is pretty clear Arrington does not like the way Snyder handles business.

The three-time Pro-Bowl player said he was one of the first people to speak out about misconduct within the Washington football franchise. He says he deserves an apology from Snyder because of it.

Now, he is not holding back about Snyder selling the team.

"Why is he even still trying to hold on to it? Nobody wants you! Nobody wants ya," Arrington said.

Arrington said his opinion of Snyder has affected how he views his football career with the team. He played six of his seven seasons in Washington.

"I don't run around saying I was a Washington football player. I don't live in it, because I don't like him," he said. "People aren't treated correctly, people don't feel like it's right. How are you going to have success? To me, that's what little guy created."