Carolina Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule

He will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday they have parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule.

The firing comes after the team fell to 1-4 with a home loss to San Francisco on Sunday. After the game, Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was seen in a walking boot. He left the game in the fourth quarter following a sack.

Baker Mayfield walking up to the podium in a walking boot.@WFMY pic.twitter.com/7ycxnURlXr — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 10, 2022

Rhule spoke to media on Sunday following the loss to the 49ers. He let the room know he wouldn't be answering questions about his future with the team.

“I hope you guys can understand that I’m here to talk about the game and I’ve always been forthright with you guys, so you know, I have nothing to say about that now…really just here to talk about the game…I would never make this about me," Rhule said.

Rhule leaves with an 11-27 record (.289 winning percentage). Carolina has lost 11 of their last 12 games under Rhule.

Here's a look at the team's records during Rhule's era.

2020: 5-11

2021: 5-12

2022: 1-4

The 47-year-old Rhule had generally turned his college teams at Temple and Baylor around in his third season, but that bounce hadn't happened in Charlotte so far.

Who will take over?

Panthers defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks will fill the role in the interim. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, and six years on the Panthers staff from 2012-17. Wilks returned to Carolina as defensive pass game coordinator in February of 2022.

What the players are saying:

Some of the Panthers players also spoke Sunday on their head coach's future.

“You can say what you want about him, but I’ve been around a lot of coaches and he’s somebody that has had my back. When you work hard and do the right thing, he’ll have your back and that means something for what it’s worth. I’m pissed that we can’t get it done for him and for the rest of our staff. We need to play better as players," running back Christian McCaffrey said.

We also heard from defensive end Brian Burns.

"People wanna blame him, and he takes all the blame because he’s a head coach, and he’s a standup guy, in my opinion. But that’s one of the reasons why we’re behind him so much," Burns said.

Burns continued, "Me and coach, real talk, we talk a lot and talk about trying to find solutions as of why things aren’t working out, and like I said, I respect the man. He is a strong dude and really tough dude.”

How the fans are feeling:

Panthers fans haven't been shy about how they've felt about Matt Rhule. On Sunday, several fans could be seen wearing 'Fire Matt Rhule' tee shirts. Not only that, but the 'Fire Rhule' chants were some of the only times Panthers fans were the loudest.