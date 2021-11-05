'Make good on that promise' | Congress calls on NFL to produce all Washington Football investigation documents

The chairpersons of the committee handling the investigation also asked the NFL to release witnesses from NDAs preventing them from speaking freely on WFT culture.

It does not appear the National Football League has satisfactorily met a deadline imposed by the Congressional committees investigating the NFL's handling of allegations made against the Washington Football Team. November 4 has come and gone, and the chairpersons on the congressional committees are still calling on Roger Goodell to "make good" on his promise to cooperate.

In 2020, the NFL began an extensive investigation into allegations of harassment and workplace hostility within the Washington football organization. However, the NFL made it clear it would not issue a report on its 10-month investigation because of its promise to protect the identities of those who testified, Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

Congress got involved, issuing Goodell a deadline of Nov. 4 to hand over "all documents and communications obtained in connection with the investigation into WFT."

"We'll respond to Congress appropriately," Goodell promised on Oct. 26. "We'll be cooperative."

Based on a joint statement Friday from the chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform and the chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy -- the committees handling the investigation -- it does not appear that what was handed off was satisfactory.

“If the NFL & WFT are serious about addressing, among other things, sexual harassment within their organizations, they must allow these individuals to speak freely," Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) said in a statement. "The NFL has committed to producing documents. We look forward to seeing them.”

“Commissioner Goodell said the NFL will cooperate with Congress, and we expect him to make good on that promise by producing the documents requested," Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) added in the statement.

Goodell has previously said the NFL did release a summary of the investigation and that Washington owner Daniel Snyder has not been allowed to handle any of the day-to-day operations of the franchise since July, when he promoted his wife, Tanyas Snyder, to be co-CEO. The NFL also fined the team $10 million.

“I do think he has been held accountable and the organization has been held accountable,” Goodell said.

Multiple former WFT employees who participated in the NFL's investigation said they were not promised security, privacy or anonymity when they participated, and in a letter released by their attorneys, they wrote they participated in the NFL's query "with the expectation both they and the public would be provided with the findings."

Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) who also sits on the House Oversight and Reform Committee has told WUSA9 that she thinks a hearing would be "highly likely."