NORFOLK, Va. — The waiting game is officially over: ODU's Oshane Ximines is a New York Giant.

He was a third-round pick and overall 95th selection in the 2019 NFL Draft on Friday night.

"Oh man, it's nerve-wracking. I've been waiting my whole life for the draft. To finally see it here, I don't really know how to feel," he told us just a few days ago.

Ximines, an outstanding edge rusher for the Monarchs, is now the first ODU player to ever be selected in the NFL Draft.

A four-year starter at ODU, Ximines had 58 tackles this season, including 18 for losses. The defensive end had 12 sacks last season, finishing his career with 33. He had 11 forced fumbles in his career.

Ximines will tell you it's out of his hands now as he has put in all the hard work.

"I feel like the scouts and coaches have seen that and it's up to them to make a decision. I can't call my own name, so I'm just going to wait and see who believes in me and whoever believes in me is going to get my all," he previously told us.

The Giants had three picks in the first round on Thursday. They took quarterback Daniel Jones of Duke at sixth overall, Clemson tackle Dexter Lawrence at No. 17 and Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker at No 30 after a late trade with Seattle.

They waited 65 picks on Friday before taking Ximines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.