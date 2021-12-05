x
NFL Monday Night Football 2021 schedule

Here are the Monday primetime NFL matchups for the 2021 season.

The NFL has released its 2021 schedule as it expands to a 17 game, 18 week schedule. Here is a look at its slate of Monday night games. Keep in mind that because of the coronavirus pandemic, this schedule could change. There will be no Week 18 Monday Night Football game.

All Monday night kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Week 1, Sept. 13: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Raiders

Week 2, Sept. 20: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Week 3, Sept. 27: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Week 4, Oct. 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 5, Oct. 11: Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

Week 6, Oct. 18: Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

Week 7, Oct. 25: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

Week 8, Nov. 1: New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 9, Nov. 8: Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 10, Nov. 15: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Week 11, Nov. 22: New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12, Nov. 29: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

Week 13, Dec. 6: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Week 14, Dec. 13: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Week 15, Dec. 20: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Week 16, Dec. 27: Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

Week 17, Jan. 3: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

