CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time in team history, the Carolina Panthers are going across the pond.

The NFL announced that the Panthers will take on NFC South rival Tampa Bay as part of the 2019 London Games.

Because the game is considered a home date for Tampa Bay, the Panthers will still play their full allotment of eight games at Bank of America Stadium next season. The date and time for the game has not been announced by the NFL. The Panthers are one of three franchises, along with Green Bay and Houston, to not play in London since the NFL launched the international games in 2007.

"I’ve had the chance to play and coach in London before and those were unbelievable experiences," said head coach Ron Rivera, who played in London with the Bears in the 1986 preseason and coached in London with the Chargers in the 2008 regular season. "The fans are outstanding and they have such fervor for the game. It’s a great opportunity for our franchise and for our players and coaches to get international exposure."

The NFL announced three other London games. They will feature the Chicago Bears vs Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars. Kansas City will face the Los Angeles Chargers in a game in Mexico City.