'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 1 | Peacock and Williamson

But the best part about Thursday football is there's 15 more NFL games to go in Week 1. Locked On analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson predict 5 big games.

LOS ANGELES — The NFL season is officially here after Thursday night's opener in Los Angeles as the Buffalo Bills dominated the defending champion Rams.

There are plenty of great storylines coming into the 2022-23 season after a historic offseason filled with plenty of big moves including Russell Wilson being traded to Denver, top wide receivers Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and AJ Brown all on new teams and plenty more.

All year long, Locked On Podcast Network analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson, hosts of the daily Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, will pick five games each week to predict the scores with their "Pick 5" NFL picks of the week.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS

Spread: MIA-3, O/U 45

Brian Peacock: Dolphins 20, Patriots 17

Matt Williamson: Dolphins 17, Patriots 20

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

Spread: GB -1, O/U 47

Brian Peacock: Packers 17, Vikings 14

Matt Williamson: Packers 21, Vikings 17

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS

Spread: KC -6, O/U 53.5

Brian Peacock: Chiefs 30, Cardinals 21

Matt Williamson: Chiefs 34, Cardinals 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS

Spread: LAC -3.5, O/U 52.5

Brian Peacock: Chargers 28, Raiders 17

Matt Williamson: Chargers 35, Raiders 24

Tampa Bay Bucs at Dallas Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Spread: TB -2.5, O/U 50