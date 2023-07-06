House Oversight chair eyes giving Commanders a stadium at old RFK site in DC, report says

U.S. Rep. James Comer is preparing to introduce legislation that could allow a stadium for the Commanders at the old RFK site, the Washington Post reports.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — With the Washington Commanders in the midst of being under new ownership, there's the bigger question of where they'll be playing long-term.

Maryland is in the mix along with Virginia, but on Thursday evening, there's an apparent attempt of the team landing back in the nation's capital.

According to the Washington Post, U.S. Rep. James Comer (R-Kentucky), is preparing to introduce legislation that could allow Washington D.C. to build a stadium for the Commanders at the old RFK Stadium.

It would be a football stadium or mixed-use stadium. Comer is the chairman of a powerful committee that oversees the district. The RFK Stadium site is on federal land and a spokesperson for a House Oversight Committee said the details of the legislation haven't been finalized.

Talks are still ongoing with the D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser who's trying to lure the team back to the city.