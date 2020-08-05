Here's everything you need to know about Redskins 2020 regular season schedule

The Washington Redskins have the 5th easiest NFL schedule for 2020, based on opponents' win percentage from last season, and they have no Monday night games.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Redskins 2020-21 regular season schedule is out. The Redskins have the fifth easiest (.465) schedule based on opponents' win percentage from last season.

The Baltimore Ravens have the easiest (.438) schedule and the New England Patriots have the hardest (.537) based on opponents' win percentage from last season.

Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, Sept. 13, 1:00 p.m.

The Redskins have lost six of their last seven season openers. They will also look to win their first home opener since week 2 vs. Jacksonville in 2014. The Redskins have lost six straight against the NFC East defending champions, which is the longest streak since they lost seven from 2001-04. Washington has also lost 10 straight games against NFC East opponents, their longest since losing 15 straight from 1993-94.

Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, Sept. 20, 4:05 p.m.

The Redskins won the previous meeting 24-6 in Arizona week 1 of the 2018-19 season. The Redskins have won the last two meetings since recording wins over Arizona during the 2008 and 2011 seasons.

Week 3: at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, Sept. 27, 1:00 p.m.

This will be the teams' first meeting since week 4 of the 2016-17 season. The Redskins have won the last four meetings. The Browns had the worst winning percentage (42-117-1) in the NFL this past decade.

Week 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, Oct 4, 1:00 p.m.

The Ravens had the best regular-season record in the NFL in 2019. The Redskins will also face the reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have the easiest strength of schedule in 2020 based on their opponents' win-loss records from last season. The Redskins have won the last two matchups against the Ravens, in 2012 and 2016.

Week 5: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, Oct. 11, 1:00 p.m.

Week 5 will bring the return of Sean McVay to D.C. McVay spent seven years with the Redskins from 2010 to 2016. He was the Redskins offensive coordinator for the last two years. McVay was hired January 12, 2017 to be the Rams head coach, making him the youngest head coach in the NFL’s modern era. During the 2018-19 season, McVay also became the youngest head coach to take a team to the Super Bowl.

Week 6: at New York Giants

Sunday, Oct 18, 1:00 p.m.

Since 2010, the Redskins and Giants have had the worst records in the NFC East. The Giants are 70-90 with four winning seasons, while the Redskins are 62-97-1 with only three winning seasons. The Redskins have lost four of their last five games against the Giants, which includes a three-game losing streak against New York.

Week 7: Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, Oct 25, 1:00 p.m.

The Redskins haven’t had much success against the Cowboys the last few seasons. Washington has lost seven of the last eight games against Dallas. The Redskins have also lost seven of eight against the Cowboys at FedEx Field.

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9: vs. New York Giants

Sunday, Nov. 8 1:00 p.m.

The Redskins have lost three of their last four matchups against the Giants at FedEx Field.

Week 10: at Detroit Lions

Sunday, Nov. 15, 1:00 p.m.

The Redskins have won only one game against the Lions in their last five meetings. The last meeting was the Redskins first win against the Lions since 2008. It was also the first win for Dwayne Haskins as a starting quarterback with the Redskins. Haskins became the first rookie quarterback to win since Robert Griffin III in 2012. The Lions had the worst record (42-118) this past decade.

Week 11: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, Nov. 22, 1:00 p.m.

This is a matchup between the top two draft picks of 2020: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who was selected first overall, and Redskins defensive end, Chase Young. The Redskins drafted Young as the second overall pick. This will also be an Ohio State University reunion. At one point Young, Burrow and Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins all played together at Ohio State. Haskins won the starting position over Burrow after spring ball in 2018. Burrow would later transfer to LSU.

Week 12: at Dallas Cowboys

Thursday, Nov. 26 4:30 p.m.

The Redskins are 1-8 against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving and have lost four straight in Dallas.

Week 13: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, Dec. 6, 1:00 p.m.

The Redskins have won two of the last three meetings against the Stellers. This will be the first meeting since 2016.

Week 14: at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Dec. 13, 4:25 p.m.

This is a matchup against the defending NFC champions and against former Redskins lineman Trent Williams. The Redskins traded the 7-time Pro Bowler after he refused to play for the team. Williams held out from the Redskins over his frustration with how the team’s medical staff handled a recent situation. Williams told WUSA he was "relieved at this point," when the team announced they'd allow him to seek a trade.

Week 15: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, Dec. 20, 1:00 p.m.

This will be the first matchup since the Redskins beat the Seahawks in Seattle during the 2017-18 season. At the time the Redskins became the first non-NFC West team to win in Seattle since Week 6 of the 2015 season. The matchup also marks the return of cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Dunbar played for the Redskins from 2015-19. After the 2019-20 season, Dunbar requested a trade from the Redskins. On March 23, 2020, the Redskins traded Dunbar to Seattle for a 5th round pick. He had nine career interceptions, and six with the Redskins.



Week 16: vs. Carolina Panthers

Sunday, Dec. 27, 1:00 p.m.

Redskins head coach Ron Rivera will take on his former team. Rivera was fired on Dec. 3, 2019, after nine seasons as head coach of Carolina. The Redskins won the previous meeting 29-21 in 2019. It was Washington’s first win in Carolina since 1998.

Week 17: at Eagles

Sunday, Jan. 3, 1:00 p.m.