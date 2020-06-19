Redskins founder, former owner will be removed from outside franchise's Ring of Fame at RFK

George Preston Marshall memorial statue was also taken down on Juneteenth from outside Redskins old stadium.

WASHINGTON — After the marble statue of George Preston Marshall was taken down outside of RFK Stadium on Juneteenth, his name will be removed from the franchise's Ring of Fame, too.

The founder and former owner of the Washington Redskins was against integrating the team, and after the statue was defaced, it was removed last Friday morning.

WUSA9's Darren Haynes confirmed on Tuesday that Marshall's name will be removed from the franchise's Ring of Fame.

Max Brown, the chairman of Events DC Board of Directors and Greg O'Dell, president and C.E.O. of Events DC said in a joint statement:

"This symbol of a person who didn’t believe all men and women were created equal and who actually worked against integration is counter to all that we as people, a city, and nation represent. We believe that injustice and inequality of all forms is reprehensible and we are firmly committed to confronting unequal treatment and working together toward healing our city and country. Removing this statue is a small and an overdue step on the road to lasting equality and justice. We recognize that we can do better and act now. We’ve heard from many of our stakeholders in the community, and we thank you. Allowing the memorial to remain on the RFK Campus goes against Events DC’s values of inclusion and equality and is a disturbing symbol to many in the city we serve."