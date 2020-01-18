Report: Officer won’t press charges against Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. for butt slap

The 48-year old security officer has signed an affidavit saying he won't press assault charges against Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines for all of the wrong reasons in the week that followed LSU’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game victory over Clemson Monday night, but he got a bit of good news right in time for the weekend.

According to NOLA.com, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome security officer who Beckham Jr. slapped on the backside while celebrating in the locker room signed an affidavit stating that “he did not wish to press charges against Beckham.”

Earlier this week, New Orleans police issued a warrant for Beckham Jr.’s arrest on a count of simple battery.

Beckham Jr. is a very proud alum of Louisiana State University, and following the Tigers’ 42-25 victory over Clemson, he could not contain his excitement.

Beckham Jr. celebrated on the field with players and staff members, and then, joined the team in the locker room, where he was seen dancing and jumping around, but the postgame celebration might have gotten the attention of the NCAA.

Overjoyed with the LSU victory, Beckham Jr. was seen giving a handful of cash to wide receiver Justin Jefferson after the junior wide receiver caught nine passes for 106 yards in the victory, and it was not George Washington’s picture on those bills.

Beckham Jr. handed Jefferson a handful of $100 bills as the LSU junior said, “Let me see it. Let me see it.”

While school officials initially claimed the money was fake, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow did not see it that way. Now, LSU is looking into the situation.

“I’m not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yeah,” Burrow said when asked if the money was real in an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast.

Following the exchange with Jefferson, Beckham Jr. celebrated with the fans seated in the front row at the game.

Then, after the on-field displays were complete, Beckham Jr. joined the players in LSU’s locker room, where after reportedly yelling out “Ohio State’s not here,” he danced in front of the team in a scene that had social media buzzing into the early-morning hours.

It was in the locker room that the 48-year old security guard attempted to get an LSU player to extinguish his cigar or take the smoking outside of the locker room when Beckham Jr. slapped him on the backside.

Although Beckham Jr. caught the attention of many because of his postgame celebrations, he quietly showed his support for the Tigers in the days leading up the National Championship Game.

Ahead of Monday’s game against Clemson, LSU players received new Beats headphones and a personal message from the Pro Bowl wide receiver.

“This is your opportunity to leave behind a legacy and write yourself into the history books, not just as the undefeated national champions, but as legends,” Beckham Jr. wrote to the LSU players. “You’re here for a reason. Now, make it count.

“Best of luck, men! #GeauxTigers.”