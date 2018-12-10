The San Francisco 49ers published a photo gallery highlighting memorable moments from their storied rivalry against the Green Bay Packers, but one player was notably absent.

Colin Kaepernick.

The team’s official website published 48 photos Friday morning that showcased a collection of photos from the all-time series.

Despite leading the 49ers to victories against the Packers in the playoffs in 2013 and 2014 – including his setting an NFL record for most rushing yards in a single game by a quarterback (181) in the 2013 divisional round victory – Kaepernick’s photo was nowhere to be found.

The 49ers acknowledged the mistake.

“Unfortunately there were a handful of obvious misses in this gallery posted by our website team and we appreciate them being brought to our attention,” the 49ers said Friday in a statement. “The 49ers organization has tremendous respect and gratitude for the contributions Colin made to our team over the years. We have fond memories of those games and that should have been displayed on our website. This oversight does not properly reflect the appreciation our ownership and this team have for Colin.”

Aside from the two postseason victories, Kaepernick also threw for 412 yards in a 34-28 victory in Week 1 of the 2013 regular season. As a starter for San Francisco, Kaepernick had a 4-1 record against the Packers and accounted for eight total touchdowns.

Since the gallery was criticized for its omission of Kaepernick, the website has added photos of Kaepernick to commemorate his contributions in the rivalry. The website also added a photo that had been left out of former receiver Terrell Owens making a 25-yard, game-winning catch from a 1999 playoff victory against Green Bay.

In the seven all-time series galleries the 49ers compiled last season on other teams – the Titans, the Cardinals, the Rams, the Redskins, the Bears, the Giants and the Texans – Kaepernick was included. The Packers gallery before this year’s Week 6 game is the first gallery the website has done this season.

Kaepernick continues to be unsigned as he is involved in an ongoing collusion grievance in which he alleges NFL ownership purposefully has denied him employment due to his public stance on social issues. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016 for the 49ers, the year he started protesting police brutality and social inequality by first sitting, then kneeling during the pregame playing of the national anthem.

In September 2016, the 49ers matched a $1 million donation made by Kaepernick to two local charities to “the cause of improving racial and economic inequality.”

