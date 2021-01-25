The stage is set: Buccaneers and Chiefs will meet in Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV

The big game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 7.

TAMPA, Fla — It’s official! The Buccaneers and Chiefs are Super Bowl LV bound as the two teams make their way to Tampa Bay.

The matchup comes after each team won their respective conference championships Sunday night.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers got it done first with a close 31-26 defeat over the Green Bay Packers but managed to hold out their lead through all four quarters. While Kansas City followed suit taking down the Buffalo Bills 38-24.

The Super Bowl showdown will be pitting the old against the new when it comes to the quarterbacks leading the charge.

Tom Brady has the experience as Super Bowl LV will be his 10th trip to the big game over his NFL career. But Mahomes sits at the helm of the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Feb. 7 will mark the Buccaneers' second trip to the Super Bowl since the team's inception in 1976 and the first time in NFL history a team has played the big game at their home stadium.

Super Bowl Sunday will be the third trip for the Chiefs in the team's 60-year franchise history.

Who will come out on top as Super Bowl champs? You’ll just have to watch.

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 7. CBS will be broadcasting the game, which you can watch live locally on 10 Tampa Bay.

